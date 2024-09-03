UAE - Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group company and a leading logistics provider, has announced the launch of its new rail logistics solution for the Middle East region.

The new offering, which complements Noatum Logistics’ integrated regional portfolio of freight forwarding products leveraging land, sea, and air transport, was inaugurated with the launch of its first rail shuttle service between Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals.

The shuttle service, which uses the UAE’s national railway developed and operated by Etihad Rail, aims to add significant capacity to the regional logistics network and provide optionality to customers transporting large volumes of overland freight.

Weekly services

Specifically, the service will offer weekly departures capable of carrying of up to 156 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) or 78 Forty-Foot Equivalent Units (FEUs) per direction via a single train. Depending on demand, the solution can incorporate first and last mile truck transport, thereby providing clients with seamless end-to-end connectivity.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO – AD Ports Group, said: The inaugural journey of the first commercial train shuttle from Khalifa Port to Fujairah Terminals is a major milestone for our broader AD Ports Group family, as it delivers on our wise leadership’s vision for boosting the connectivity across the UAE and the broader Middle East region.

“Serving as a key pillar of our multimodal transport network, the National Railway Network - developed and operated by Etihad Railway - not only links our strategic seaports and inland logistics assets, but also serves as a springboard for our nation’s and the region’s future economic development for generations to come.”

Transport alternative

Qusai Kankazar, Deputy Managing Director, Noatum Logistics, Middle East Region, AD Ports Group, said: “We firmly believe in the transformative role that rail can play in providing our customers with a transport alternative that delivers on their key priorities, including cost-effectiveness, scalability, reliability and environmental sustainability. By combining the best of what rail and trucking can offer, we are creating a win-win solution that benefits all market participants across our regional logistics network.”

The new rail service offers significant savings and efficiencies compared to traditional road transport, making it a compelling choice for businesses seeking to optimise their logistics operations. The service is very scalable and ideal for handling large volumes of bulk, containerised, oversized and general cargo, particularly over medium and long distances.

Given that the service runs on a dedicated rail network, it is not affected by traffic conditions, road bans or tolls, thereby allowing customers to generate savings and take advantage of more reliable delivery times and predictable logistics planning. Just as importantly, thanks to its ability to combine scale with fuel efficiency, rail service emits significantly fewer CO2 emissions per-tonne of cargo moved than trucking, thereby enhancing environmental sustainability and helping clients meet their specific emission goals and mandates.

Depending on regional demand dynamics, Noatum Logistics will be able to increase the number of weekly departures for the Khalifa Port to Fujairah Terminals leg and launch new shuttle services across the broader regional rail network.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).