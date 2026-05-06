AD Ports Group, a leading global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CMA Terminals Khalifa Port container terminal and CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, to develop efficient intermodal solutions and extend inland reach across the UAE and wider region, through AD Ports Group’s consolidated inland intermodal network.

Under the MoU, the three partners intend to cooperate to anchor cargo flows across AD Ports Group’s consolidated network of rail-linked inland container depots, dry ports, and cargo depots, extending CMA Terminals Khalifa Port’s reach beyond the quay to inland consumer, industrial, and regional markets.

The collaboration will also explore opportunities to strengthen cargo flows across the UAE and regional markets, including the Northern Emirates, whilst extending trade corridor optionality through rail-linked inland connectivity to the borders of the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

By supporting more efficient inbound cargo flows to industrial and manufacturing sectors, the collaboration aims to support the UAE’s industrial growth agenda by creating flexible and resilient export corridors through multiple inland and gateway routing options.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “This MoU marks an important step in consolidating the UAE’s inland intermodal logistics backbone under one integrated platform. By bringing CMA CGM as the first global shipping line partner into this network, we are extending CMA Terminals Khalifa Port beyond its traditional role at the quay and creating a more connected, flexible and resilient trade gateway for the UAE and the wider region. This initiative, under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, directly supports national industrial growth ambitions by strengthening inbound cargo access, improving corridor optionality and enhancing the long-term competitiveness of national supply chains.”

Inaugurated in December 2024, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is a joint venture between CMA CGM Group (70%) and AD Ports Group (30%), and one of three container terminals at Khalifa Port operated by major international shipping lines.

Jesper Stenbak, Regional Director in the Middle East Gulf, Indian Sub-Continent, and Indian Ocean, CMA CGM Group, said: “This collaboration strengthens CMA Terminals Khalifa Port’s role as an inland-enabled gateway terminal, extending CMA CGM’s reach beyond the port through integrated inland connectivity across the UAE and into regional markets. By linking maritime services more directly to inland cargo flows, this partnership supports more efficient routing, stronger supply chain resilience and improved service reach for our customers.”

AD Ports Group’s inland intermodal network connects gateway ports to inland dry ports, rail-linked cargo facilities and industrial demand centres across the UAE, supporting more efficient cargo movement, stronger inland connectivity and improved access to regional trade corridors.

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