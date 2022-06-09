UAE - The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Scottish University of Strathclyde have signed a memorandum of understanding, providing for joint cooperation, support and experience-sharing.

The MoU provides for skills assessment and building practical cognitive abilities based on the trending future needs, followed by making recommendations that help TDRA achieve its goals and strategic objectives.

TDRA and the University will collaborate in designing appropriate training solutions and devising development plans for the various job levels, provided that such solutions are to be practical, experimental and in line with global regulations and best practices.

Collaboration vital

Commenting, Eng Mohammad Al-Zarooni, Deputy Director General of the Information & Digital Government Sector at TDRA, said: “As digital transformation accelerates, and radical technologies emerge, creating new features for an unprecedented world all around us, collaboration between government, private and academic sectors is vital. Today we are on the cusp of an era of which skills, techniques and tools will be different from what we have ever known. This collaboration with Strathclyde comes under the context of working together to explore prospects for cooperation in skills development and innovation promotion.”

He added: "TDRA's vision is reflected in its endeavour to make the UAE a world leader in the ICT sector by regulating the telecommunications sector and enabling digital transformation by relying on national competencies to apply best global standards and practices in supervising the sector and encouraging relevant innovation and investment. In achieving this vision, TDRA is keen to extend coordination and cooperation with key global institutions, with the aim of sharing experiences and knowledge, which positively impact the industry and service provision to the UAE community.”

Raising awareness

The MoU stipulates the importance of strengthening cooperation between both sides to raise awareness within the UAE community through training courses, in-person seminars and webinars that equally combine the academic expertise of the university and the working practices of TDRA.

It allows TDRA's employees to attend and benefit from the university’s keynote lectures given regularly online. The university, represented by its professors and experts, is responsible for directing the employees to pursue the most sought-after topics in the labour market.

