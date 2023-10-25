ABU DHABI - Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of Yahsat, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with nybl, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platform with headquarters in the UAE.

The agreement outlines the framework for introducing AI and ML-driven solutions over Thuraya and Yahsat satellites, marking a groundbreaking leap for the satellite communication industry.

nybl provides various AI and ML sector-specific modules, including Oil and Gas, Security and Surveillance, with robust support for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Under the MoU, both parties will focus on testing, certifying, and enabling the nybl platform over Thuraya and Yahsat satellites. The aim is to make these cutting-edge technologies available to end-users through an extensive partner network. This will further diversify Thuraya's portfolio of solutions through advanced technologies and reaffirm its drive for innovation.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Yahsat, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with nybl. Thuraya's focus on innovation and deploying AI/ML-driven solutions dovetails seamlessly with our vision of delivering pioneering technology and enhancing our satellite communication offerings for our valued customers worldwide.

"This collaboration positions Thuraya as one of the first AI-driven end-user solutions providers in the satellite communication industry, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of space industry innovation. In such a fast-paced and rapidly evolving field, it is the first of many exciting new announcements to come from Thuraya."

Noor Alnahhas, nybl's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "nybl is a movement, and as we move towards each industry to introduce the impact of leveraging AI, we recognise the significance of Thuraya positioning itself as one of the first AI-driven end-user solutions provider in the satellite communication industry, enabled by nybl's platform. This is precisely what nybl's vision is about: Empowering the largest companies to leverage AI by democratising our technology."