DUBAI - Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE has recognised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence since 2017, embarking on a journey of exploration and implementation unlike any other nation.

This journey, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has been guided by three key principles: boldly and proactively embracing AI, recognising its crucial role in the future, and striving for unparalleled speed in deployment, he added.

This came during a session in which Al Olama addressed participants of the 2nd Global Government Leaders Program (GGLP), organised as part of a series of field visits that takes them around various government entities and national projects to learn about the UAE’s best practices and success in various strategic sectors.

Al Olama congratulated the cohort on being selected to take part in this programme, which aims to create resilient government leaders capable of navigating future challenges.

Initially, the focus was on technologies like self-driving cars and computer vision, considered cutting-edge at the time. However, the rapid evolution of AI, particularly with the rise of large language models (LLMs), has shifted the landscape dramatically.

Omar Al Olama said, “The UAE's approach is unique, viewing AI not as a tool for profit, but as a catalyst for enhancing quality of life, attracting and retaining talent, and ultimately, enhancing quality of life.”

He explained how the future of AI is intertwined with the future of the world, pointing out that the UAE, through continuous investment in infrastructure and talent development, is positioning itself at the forefront of this technological revolution.

“Early investments in supercomputing capabilities have enabled the nation to train its own Large Language Models (LLMs) and attract global partnerships, such as Microsoft's investment in G42,” Al Olama said.

“The focus now shifts towards building in-house capabilities and addressing the unique local needs for Arabic language models.”

The UAE, he noted, recognises the importance of global collaboration in navigating the evolving landscape of AI, and adopts an approach based on knowledge sharing and collective action to maximise the benefits and limit the risks of this transformative technology.

Speaking about the realities of AI deployment, Al Olama said that AI's promise lies in its ability to revolutionise industries and improve lives, however, its rapid advancement also presents potential risks, including those of misuse and of ignorance in the decision-making process.

He highlighted the UAE’s proactive efforts to address this challenge through initiatives like organising an eight-month AI training programme for senior government officials, in partnership with Oxford University, creating a cadre of experts to navigate the complexities of AI deployment.

Furthermore, programmes like the UAE AI Camp aim to demystify the technology and foster public understanding, combating misconceptions fueled by science fiction and stereotypes.

Concluding the session, Al Olama showcased valuable lessons offered by the UAE's experience, noting how the rapid pace of AI development requires continuous learning and adaptation. Careful consideration and proactivity are required to address the economic implications of AI, including the cost of training complex models and the growing importance of energy resources. Ultimately, the UAE's unique approach and commitment to responsible regulation and international collaboration, set a global example for harnessing the power of AI for the betterment of society.

The Global Government Leaders Program, jointly organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) operating under the Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, empowers first- and second-tier government leaders from participating countries.

By sharing the UAE's successful experience in government performance, the programme equips participants with practical tools and models to enhance their institutions' future readiness and effectiveness.

Participants in the 2nd cohort of the Global Government Leaders Program come from 31 countries, namely: Azerbaijan, Mongolia, the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, Bermuda, Ethiopia, Georgia, the Maldives, Andorra, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Barbados, Romania, Costa Rica, Madagascar, the Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Rwanda, Senegal, Colombia, Paraguay, Brazil, Turkmenistan, Guyana, Brunei, Malta, Zimbabwe, Serbia and the UAE.