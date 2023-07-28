Saudi-based Integrated Telecom Company (Salam) has signed a deal with Khazzan Information Technology (Edgnex Data Centres by Damac) that designs, builds and operates data centers across the kingdom, along with Cinturion Corp, a global provider of integrated submarine and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions and Emaar, The Economic City (EEC) – the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) – to explore opportunities in the field of telecom and digital infrastructure.

A fully licensed fixed, mobile, data and voice services provider that owns telecommunications infrastructure across the KSA, Salam said it aims to create an integrated digital hub that enables multi-services to all targeted customers national and globally from one place - KAEC.

The companies sealed the strategic MoU in the field of telecom & digital infrastructure whilst contributing to the Saudi 2030 Telecommunication Transformation Vision led by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (“MCIT”).

Salam said the parties have identified a common interest in exploring the opportunity to develop digital infrastructure hub that will include initiatives such as an international submarine cable project, data centers, fiber infrastructure, cloud, and Internet, among others and building of a seamless and innovative digital experience in KAEC that aims to become an intelligent national city contributing to the transformation program and accelerating digital economy and quality of life programs under the #Vision 2030.

"As a recognized Telecom & ICT Service provider, Salam is delighted to participate with distinguished parties in this strategic initiative that goes in-line with the Saudi National Digital Economy Strategy and our transformation plans," remarked its CEO Ahmed Al Anqari.

On the partnership, Aqil Jaffer Ali, the Senior Vice President at Damac Group, said: "We are not just building world-class data centres we are aiming to create and innovate hyper-connected digital hubs with highly secure facilities and connectivity to give customers direct and reliable access to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy. We are supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and this is another great milestone for our business in the KSA.

KAEC Chief Executive Cyril Piaia said its partnership with Salam, Edgnex Data Centers and Cinturion was another step towards making KAEC one of the world’s leading digital hubs.

"This collaboration will greatly contribute to our city’s reputation as a vision ready platform, making KAEC an ideal destination for the latest and greatest up-to-date digital infrastructure technology. It reinforces our commitment to continuing the city’s growth in its role as an ultramodern ecosystem that has all the ingredients of a national economic enabler," he added.

Cinturion CEO Greg Varisco said: "We are excited to team up with top firms to explore establishing an Open-Access carrier neutral cable landing station in KSA."

"Their trust in Cinturion’s management team and our international network reinforces our dedication to provide their customers with greater connectivity and global reach," he added.

