The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology announced that it has attracted three major mobile phone and tablet manufacturers to set up factories in Egypt. The factories, which have a total investment of EGP 2bn, have a production capacity of 20 million mobile devices.

The first factory is owned by Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

The second factory is owned by Nokia, a Finnish telecommunications company، and the third factory is owned by Samsung, a South Korean electronics company.

The Ministry of Communications said that the establishment of these factories is part of its strategy to make Egypt a regional hub for the manufacturing of electronics. The ministry said that it has provided several incentives to attract foreign investors to the electronics sector, including tax breaks and subsidies.

The Ministry of Communications has agreed with OPPO to establish a mobile phone factory in Egypt. The factory will have a production capacity of 4.5 million units annually and will join 10 other factories owned by the company around the world. The factory will be a regional hub for OPPO to manufacture and export mobile phones to Arab and African markets.

The Ministry of Communications has also agreed with Samsung to establish a new mobile phone factory in Egypt. The factory will be located on an area of 6,000 square meters and will provide 1,400 job opportunities. The factory will cover the requirements of Samsung’s customers in Egypt.

The Ministry of Communications has contracted 26 local and international companies specialized in designing electronics and embedded software to be present at the Electronics Creativity Center in Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital.

The ministry also said that it is working to develop the local electronics industry by supporting the establishment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector. The ministry said that it has provided training and financial assistance to SMEs in the electronics sector.

The establishment of these mobile phone factories is a major boost to Egypt’s economy. The factories are expected to create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars in revenue. The factories are also expected to help to boost Egypt’s exports of electronics.

The ministry said that it is confident that Egypt will become a major player in the global electronics industry in the coming years.

