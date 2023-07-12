Riyadh: "stc", "Zain", and "Mobily" have announced forming an alliance to provide innovative services and products to support decision-making in government agencies.

The alliance is a qualitative initiative at the regional level, as it was registered within the experimental regulatory environment for innovative solutions from communication service providers, SandBox, one of the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission initiatives.



The alliance aims to maximize the benefit of analyzing large data in building innovative products and solutions that support decision-makers in government agencies to achieve their goals, in addition to enabling them to improve performance efficiency, increase productivity, and facilitate the provision of distinguished services in creative and innovative ways, as well as promoting economic development and its sustainability by creating pioneering investment and economic opportunities and opening new markets.



The experimental regulatory environment for innovative solutions from SandBox represents an incubator that enhances the performance and development of the telecommunications sector in line with the rapid changes it is going through, takes it to new heights of organizational maturity, and provides an attractive and stimulating environment for development and innovation and promote investment in the digital economy.