Leading Saudi telecom group stc has invested more than SR3.5 billion ($932 million) in social, educational and health initiatives during the past years.

Through these initiatives, stc said it is empowering Saudi individuals and entities alike to adopt a digital way of life and prosper as the kingdom seeks to become the world’s most connected and digitized nation by 2030.

The group is also driving the region’s digital transformation by empowering SMEs and NGOs.

Estidama, stc Group’s technical empowerment program, provided digital solutions that supported 560 charities and non-profit organizations across the Kingdom to achieve administrative, financial and operational efficiencies, reported SPA.

As part of the programme, 385 stc employees volunteered for a total of 10,000 hours, providing their expertise to non-profit organizations and the local community, implementing solutions to drive efficiency and performance, and building skills and capabilities in these entities through a series of workshops for more than 100 trainees from 30 non-profit and government institutions in the kingdom.

Also its ImpactU programme, which incubates startups and entrepreneurs in the environment, sustainability and social responsibility field, supported ten projects.

The programme is aimed at empowering sustainable growth, providing entrepreneurship training and counselling and offering access to co-working spaces and free services for CSR organizations and startups.

The programme aims to incubate five startups annually and increase the initial investment for each to SR100,000 to drive local economic growth.

STC Group is committed to enhancing accessibility and digital inclusion for people with disabilities, driving the adoption of technology to improve care and education services.

STC Group launched the Yanmo platform, which provides professional development training for education and rehabilitation service providers that support students with disabilities.

More than 120 training sessions have been held to date, reaching over 1,500 students with disabilities, reported SPA.

The Saudi telco giant had installed AI-enabled medical cameras that support early screening for retinopathy for people with diabetes at Al Husseiniya Health Center and General Diabetes Center at Jazan General Hospital.

In the educational field, stc cooperates with Taa’lam association to support students to continue their university education in technology, it added.

