Shorooq Partners, a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in innovative startups in the Menap region, has launched SHFT Build, a programme focused on sectors that are driving tomorrow's economy including the gametech sector.

The first edition of the programme, focused on the gametech sector, will target founders that are building startups across the value chain of gaming. In particular, the programme comes at zero cost and zero equity for founders and is looking to connect with teams who are developing technologies that are enhancing game efficiency, security, development and accessibility.

The programme is designed to upskill talent, partner with aspiring founders and game enthusiasts, and provide them with the go-to playbook to building a successful startup that is seed investment-ready.

Developing ecosystems

Game studios, game developers, distribution platforms, developers of game engines, and streaming platforms are all encouraged to apply. Applications are currently open and SHFT Build will be accepting founders globally.

"As investors, we have always played a proactive role in developing ecosystems within our core markets. SHFT as a platform was built to develop ecosystems around industries that are driving tomorrow's economy. This is to accelerate their development and support corporations, governments and founders to leverage opportunities presented by such industries,” said Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner of Shorooq Partners.

SHFT Build is the Menap region's first sector-focused online programme designed to provide founders with tools in building seed investment-ready businesses in gametech, web 3.0, cleantech, as well as other leading sectors through technical and business in-depth knowledge.

AWS Gametech and AWS Startups

SHFT Build Gametech is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) through AWS Gametech and AWS Startups who are providing in-depth knowledge, mentorship and AWS Activate benefits for founders to build on the AWS Cloud.

The programme is also supported by global experts from Unity and ecosystem players such as AD Gaming and Sharjah Media City (Shams), and successful regional gaming companies such as Tamatem Games, Nifty Craft, Batal Gaming and Calyx.

Through the SHFT Build’s learning journey, founders receive access to over 200 exclusive materials including videos, guides, and templates across a multitude of sector-specific areas such as cloud gaming, game localisation, fundraising and much more.

Founders will also get access to over 20 regional and global subject matter experts through online group and 1:1 mentorship, as well as over $200,000 worth of in-kind benefits including subsidised business set-up, Unity software licences, and AWS Activate cloud credits and technical support.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).