Doha, Qatar: Qatar Satellite Company (Es’hailsat) and Egyptian Satellites Company (Nilesat) have signed a cooperation agreement and a strategic partnership to provide joint services via satellite to their customer base, allowing customers of both companies to benefit from their joint satellite fleet and ground infrastructure.

CEO of Es’hailSat Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari stated that the agreement is in response to the rapid economic growth of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the surge in demand from commercial and governmental clients driven by global sporting events. He emphasized that the aim is to enhance services for clients and uphold their competitiveness globally.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Nilesat Major General Sameh Katta voiced the Egyptian Satellites Company’s enthusiasm to enter into a partnership with Es’hailsat to provide a comprehensive set of satellite solutions to the customers of both companies throughout the MENA region. He pointed out that this partnership represents an important development in the satellite industry in the region, and by combining expertise and resources, Nilesat and Es’hailsat have succeeded in developing a good plan to meet the evolving needs of the region’s customers and contribute to its economic growth.

Es’hailsat provides satellite, broadcast, transport, and managed services from Doha, and its infrastructure, including two satellites positioned at 25.5/26 degrees east, and its ground station, provides reliable and secure communication services.

Founded in 1996, Nilesat provides satellite services in the Middle East and Africa and provides reliable and high-quality services to its customers, it has two ground stations, one in the 6th of October City and one in Alexandria, and operates many geosynchronous communications satellites, which are all centered at 7 degrees west, and broadcast more than 700 services.

