DOHA: MEEZA, Qatar's leading managed IT services and data centres provider, has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. American multinational corporation AMD, a global leader in high-performance computing and graphics solutions.

CEO of MEEZA, Mohamed Ali Al Ghaithani said the collaboration will see MEEZA leverage AMD's advanced accelerated computing platform, affirming that by leveraging AMD's cutting-edge accelerated computing platform, MEEZA is poised to meet the growing demand for generative AI solutions and seize new AI growth opportunities.

The cooperation agreement delineates several key areas of collaboration, including increasing opportunities for both companies to share expertise and enhance professional growth, providing MEEZA with access to AMDs latest technological innovations and research projects.

For his part, Regional Manager CEEMETA, AMD, Zaid Ghattas said the collaboration with MEEZA underscores AMD's commitment to driving innovation and enabling the AI revolution, adding that together, the two sides will harness the power of advanced computing to accelerate technological advancements and address the evolving needs of the market.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

