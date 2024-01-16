Maleyat Group, a South Africa-based online trading company, signed an exclusive agreement with MCG Introduction Services LLC to widen its client base in the MENA region, according to a press release.

MCG will become the exclusive partner of Maleyat in the region, taking the responsibility to introduce the group’s products and services to local and regional clients.

The South Africa-based company will leverage MCG's expertise and network within the MENA financial landscape to expand its global reach and launch its trading solutions to a wider audience.

The partnership aligns with Maleyat's objectives to add regulations in multiple countries, including Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Europe.

Muhammad Owais, CEO of Maleyat Group, said: “We are confident that this partnership will enable us to reach more clients in the UAE and the rest of the MENA region and offer them access to our innovative trading platform and products. "

Mostafa Ali, CEO of MCG Introduction Services LLC, commented: "Maleyat Group's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction resonates with our core values, making this partnership a natural fit. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to provide our clients with a wider range of best-in-class financial services and products."

