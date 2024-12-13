Snap Inc, a leading US technology company, has announced the launch of its new Advanced Partner Program for creator agencies across the Middle East and North Africa, thus unlocking access to Snap’s creator expertise and latest tools.

The program is designed to reinforce Snap’s commitment to empower both creators and business partners across the region, and participating agencies will be recognized with the Snap Advanced Partner Badge.

On Snapchat, creators share their whole story - not just the polished, picture-perfect moments or the latest trends. Over 67% of Snapchatters follow creators on the platform for a look at their favorite creator's daily life, highlighting that their content feels authentic and trustworthy, said the company in a statement.

For brands looking to tap into GCC audiences to achieve their marketing objectives, this represents a great opportunity to produce sponsored creator content that is relevant and more resonant.

In fact, 97% of Snapchatters, across generations, are receptive to brand sponsored creator content and 59% actually purchased the product after viewing the content.

The Snap Partner Program offers creator agencies and advertisers the opportunity to gain deeper insights about Snap Creators and the collaboration opportunities available to execute successful campaigns.

Through the program, agencies will gain access to Snap’s Creator Discovery API, allowing them to identify relevant Snap Stars on the platform and unlock valuable insights to optimize their campaign strategies.

A curated package of education tools will also be available for participating agencies through Snap Focus, an e-learning platform offering certifications across a range of modules. Early access to the Snap Creator Marketplace (Beta) will also be granted to those part of the program and much more.

"We know that trust, transparency and authenticity are the key drivers for brand sponsored creator content on the platform. This program reflects our commitment to facilitate collaboration between our partners and our creator community, leveraging insights and data to drive meaningful business outcomes," said Jake Thomas, Head of UAE Market at Snap Inc. in Mena.

The first phase of the Advance Partner Program for creator agencies is now underway with a closed cohort of pilot agency partners including: ArabyAds Group; Brand Ripplr; Creo; Influencer; InHype

Lavad; Moalen; Publicis Groupe - Content Practice; Sociata (previously Vinelab); The Goat Agency MENA, part of GroupM Mena and Vamp.

To mark the launch of the Advanced Partner Program for creator agencies, Snap hosted a Partner Enablement Day in Dubai, offering in-depth training on best practices, alongside live demonstrations of the tools and resources available within the new program.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).