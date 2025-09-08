Arab Finance: MENA-focused Sharia-compliant digital savings and investment platform Bokra has relaunched its mobile application to introduce a wide range of enhanced features for both individuals and enterprises, according to a press release.

The renovation will enable users to save and invest securely and transparently, through a fully digital journey.

Bokra serves more than 45,000 clients, including over 2,000 first-time investors who entered the sukuk market through the platform.

Ayman El-Sawy, Founder and CEO of Bokra, stated: “Since the inception of Bokra, our mission has been to democratize access to asset-backed digital savings through financial technology that is safe, transparent, and Sharia-compliant.”

He added: “Our rapid success in attracting tens of thousands of users and enabling them to participate directly in sukuk with competitive returns demonstrates that our vision addresses real and pressing needs within Egypt and the wider region.”

“We have re-engineered our app by leveraging cutting-edge financial technologies and embedding AI-driven capabilities, giving clients a smoother, more secure, and highly personalized savings and investment journey,” the CEO highlighted.

Earlier this year, the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) granted its approval for Bokra to operate as a licensed fintech platform, marking its entry into Egypt’s financial services landscape.

The license enabled the company’s users to open accounts, sign contracts electronically, and execute all financial transactions securely and seamlessly through the app, without the need for physical branches.

