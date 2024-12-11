Dubai – Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nokia to deploy the first commercial 5G Cloud RAN site in the MEA region.

Cloud RAN marks a significant advancement in radio networks, as purpose-built RAN and Cloud RAN solutions converge within a hybrid environment, providing consistency in features and performance.

Under the strategic partnership, du and Nokia plan to drive innovation and create pioneering use cases that leverage AI-backed tools and private wireless networks.

With a focus on RAN EDGE, a critical component of 5G Advanced networks, the collaboration will enable the development of next-generation services that empower businesses and individuals alike.

The project will be implemented through multiple phases, starting with comprehensive use case studies and culminating in the deployment of a comprehensive Hybrid RAN strategy. This ensures a seamless transition to a future-proof network that can adapt to evolving demands and deliver a transformative digital experience for du's customers

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of du, commented: "Leveraging 5G Cloud RAN will not only enhance our network's efficiency and flexibility but also enable us to explore new opportunities and services that can deliver genuine value to our customers and society at large."

