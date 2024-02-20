Saudi Arabia has topped the MENA region in the new United Nations (UN) index for e-government services.

With a score of 93%, the kingdom ranked first in the Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index for 2023, issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), according to a statement from the Digital Government Authority in Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has maintained its ranking for the second consecutive year.

The index rates various countries based on the government services provided to individuals and businesses through portals and smart applications.

At least 17 countries are included in the index annually. The countries are evaluated based on the maturity of 84 priority government services.

Scores in 3 sub-indicators

In terms of service availability and sophistication, Saudi Arabia earned a maturity rate of 98%, up by 1% from the previous year.

Under the service usage and satisfaction category, Saudi achieved a maturity rate of 84%, up by 4.76% from 2022.

Saudi also achieved a 100% rate under the public outreach indicator, posting a 13.52% increase from the previous year.

The achievement is the result of the kingdom’s digital transformation efforts, according to Ahmed Mohammed Alsuwaiyan, the Governor of the Digital Government Authority in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg,com