RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked first in the Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index for 2023, issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA). The Kingdom maintained its lead for the second consecutive year with a high maturity score of 93 percent in the overall index result.



Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, governor of Digital Government Authority, said that this international achievement reflects the outcomes of the efforts made by government agencies in digital transformation. It is also the manifestation of the great support that the digital government ecosystem receives from the wise leadership, to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 programs in building a digital society and investing in new technologies to increase productivity, achieve efficiency, and provide the best experience for all beneficiaries.



The Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index (GEMS) classifies 17 countries annually based on the maturity of 84 priority government services provided to individuals and businesses through portals and smart applications, according to three sub-indicators. Saudi Arabia has achieved impressive distinction by getting first place in all of them, and with great development in the results at the level of each indicator.



In the Service Availability and Sophistication indicator, Saudi Arabia achieved a significant maturity rate of 98 percent, with an increase over 2022 by +1 percent. In the Service Usage and Satisfaction indicator, Saudi Arabia achieved a high maturity rate of 84 percent, with an increase over 2022 by +4.76 percent.



Saudi Arabia recorded a significant percentage of maturity in the Public Outreach indicator by getting 100 percent in this indicator, making significant progress from 2022 with an increase rate of +13.52 percent.



It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia recently ranked third globally among 198 countries according to the data of GOVTECH Maturity Index for 2022 issued by the World Bank, in addition to achieving its highest historical result in the E-Government Development Index issued by the United Nations since its launch more than 20 years ago.



The city of Riyadh ranked fourth globally in the use of technology and its applications within the very high rank classification among 193 cities around the world.

