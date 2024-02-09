Saudi Arabia - stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the Middle East and North Africa, has signed an agreement with iBasis, the leading independent provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, that aims to better support the provision of a global communication experience via internet of things (IoT) technology in the region.

The signing was announced on the sidelines of the Capacity Middle East event, the region’s leading meeting for digital infrastructure leaders and experts from Mena region and beyond, hosted in Dubai from February 6 to 8.

Through the MoU, stc will benefit from iBasis' capabilities and leading position in the field of IoT, enabling developers of IoT technologies in Europe and the US to expand their business in the region.

By elevating machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and enabling international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore growth opportunities in the region, this collaboration will facilitate the growth of IoT technologies, providing IoT developers with flexible communications services for rapid expansion, thereby contributing to economic growth and diversifying investment opportunities in the region.

According to stc, the partnership will drive innovation and digital transformation to help evolve telecom services in the region to meet customers’ changing requirements, particularly in the development of the smart device industry.

Moreover, it will further boost the development of new solutions and bolster IoT connectivity in MENA to cater to businesses’ growing needs, while reinforcing alliance and collaboration in creating a more interconnected and inclusive world for future IoT services through fostering digital innovation, it stated.

The MoU and stc Group’s significant investments in developing digital infrastructure align with the Saudi Vision 2030 to propel digital transformation and position the Kingdom as a global digital hub, bridging the continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe, it added.

