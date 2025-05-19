RIYADH — Saudi Arabia stood out as the largest digital economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), having made significant strides in artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, digital government, and human capital development, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's digital economy is valued at over SR495 billion, representing 15 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). This was revealed in a report published on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, observed annually on May 17.



The telecommunications and information technology market registered record growth of more than SR180 billion in 2024, driven by increased private sector investment and heightened innovation, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as the largest technology market in the Middle East.



These achievements have formed the groundwork for a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and investment in people and technology, solidifying the Kingdom’s position as a regional and global digital power. This reflects a significant shift in the national economic landscape and highlights the Kingdom’s success in accelerating income diversification through a smart economy.



In its pursuit of transitioning to the smart era, the Kingdom has invested over SR55 billion in AI technologies and data centers, establishing itself as a regional hub for future industries. By empowering digital human capabilities, Saudi Arabia has boosted its regional prominence as a major hub for digital talent, generating over 381,000 quality jobs in the technology sector.



In the field of digital governance, Saudi Arabia has made exceptional progress in United Nations indicators, ranking sixth globally in the E-Government Development Index. It also ranked fourth globally in the Digital Services Index, second among G20 countries, and first in the region. In sub-indicators, the Kingdom ranked first globally in digital skills and open digital government, and seventh worldwide in the E-Participation Index.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).