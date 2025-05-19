The UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, chaired by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, convened at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Sharjah.

The meeting brought together council members to explore the latest updates on national initiatives and projects aligned with the UAE’s AI Strategy.

Al Olama stated that the UAE, guided by its leadership, continues to advance its position as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

He emphasised the importance of unified efforts across sectors to foster a collaborative ecosystem that accelerates innovation, enhances the competitiveness of projects, and drives impactful results that enhance well-being through cutting-edge, tech-powered solutions.

Al Olama further stated that the UAE government is focused on adopting a proactive approach in developing advanced, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure to support the nation’s aspirations of building knowledge-based economy. This includes ensuring that regulatory frameworks and policies keep pace with rapid global developments. The government is also committed to enhancing investment in a flexible and intelligent infrastructure that positions the UAE as a global lab for artificial intelligence applications aimed at advancing communities.

The Council discussed steps aimed at supporting the achievement of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence’s objectives, through the adoption of initiatives that promote AI integration within government entities. This approach enhances the UAE’s competitiveness in priority sectors by leveraging AI to improve customer services, boost government performance excellence, and establish an effective legislative and regulatory environment for AI.

The Council reviewed the preparations for launching the new edition of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Award, which in its first edition attracted over 225 submissions from more than 76 entities.

It discussed the new categories aimed at ensuring the award’s inclusivity and enhancing the competitiveness of participating entities by embracing new innovations that promote the use of AI in delivering future-ready solutions.

Council members also discussed the latest updates on the Committee’s initiatives and the operational mechanism of the energy and infrastructure data platform.

They emphasised the importance of its development, considering it a strategic tool that supports decision-making and fosters integration among relevant entities. Additionally, the pivotal role of data centres in driving excellence and innovation across key sectors, such as energy was highlighted. This included showcasing a comprehensive geographic studies on the current distribution of data centres across the country and a reaffirmation of the need to expand these centres and link them to AI infrastructure, thereby enhancing the benefits of modern technologies in achieving global leadership.

The meeting also discussed the progress of the Golden Visa initiative for specialised talent in the field of technology, exploring mechanisms for attracting top-tier professionals in this vital sector.

Council members emphasised the importance of accelerating procedures and developing stimulating policies that align with global changes, contributing to enhancing the UAE’s position as a global destination for creative and innovative minds in modern and emerging technologies. This, in turn, strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness and aligns with its ambitions to build an advanced knowledge-based economy.