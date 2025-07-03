Google today (July 3) announced the launch of Veo 3, its video generation model that enables people to bring their creative vision to life through a mesmerising combination of visuals and sound.

Veo 3 is now accessible to all Google AI Pro subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

With Veo 3 now built into the Gemini app, people can write the scene they want to watch. This description is called a 'prompt' and with it, Veo 3 will whip up a custom eight-second video complete with sound, dialogue and music, at 720p output, said Google in a statement.

Veo 3 was released at Google’s annual event for developers, Google I/O, last May.

Veo 3 lets users add sound effects, ambient noise, and even dialogue to their creations – generating all audio natively. It also delivers best in class quality, excelling in physics, realism and prompt adherence.

The SynthID watermark is embedded in all content generated by Google's generative AI models, including Veo 3.

Google recently rolled out SynthID Detector to early testers, and aims to expand access soon.

As an additional step to help people identify AI-generated content, a visible watermark will be added to all videos generated by the video model, except for videos generated by Ultra members in Flow, Google’s latest tool for AI filmmakers.-TradeArabia News Service

