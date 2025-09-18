Bahrain - The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry has announced that the e-portal system for the registration and licensing of small vessels, along with its accompanying services, has made a significant contribution to digital transformation since its launch in February.

More than 10,000 transactions were completed through the system by early September, with more than 53 per cent of all operations now processed via the portal.

Ports and Maritime Affairs Under-Secretary Bader Hood Al Mahmood highlighted the importance of the e-portal system in supporting efforts to sustainably enhance operational efficiency and service delivery, while contributing to a more advanced and sustainable maritime sector.

“These initiatives form part of the ministry’s sustainable digital transformation strategy, aligned with the Government Plan (2023-2026) and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, reinforcing the quality of government services and enhancing innovation through the adoption of advanced technological solutions for citizens and residents.

The e-portal system enables the public, particularly seafarers and boating enthusiasts, to access all services provided by the Small Ships Registration Office. These include registering and renewing vessel and watercraft certificates, issuing and renewing navigation permits, transferring vessel ownership, issuing registration plate print permits, conducting technical inspections, updating certificate and licence information, as well as issuing deletion certificates and replacements for lost certificates and licences.

Additional supporting services include tracking application status, making electronic payments, and obtaining service outputs (certificates and licences) in digital format with QR Code authentication, thereby automating the processes of the Small Ships Registration Office, saving time and effort, and simplifying procedures.

