UAE-based beauty and wellness platform Amaani has raised $3 million in seed funding led by Peak XV’s Surge, according to a press release.

The company will use the investment for beauty brand, AÏZA, scaling its business across the region and globally.

Furthermore, the platform plans to expand into retail, and launch additional brands celebrating Modern Arabia.

Launched online in May 2025, AÏZA combines Arab heritage with global innovation, using regional ingredients like dates, black seed, and bakhoor with clinical actives, crafted in labs in Korea, Japan, and Italy.

Shubham Poddar, Founder & CEO of Amaani, said: "With the region boasting among the highest per capita beauty spend globally, growing online penetration, and an increasing demand for local relevance, Amaani is poised to meet a generational shift in how consumers shop and what they seek, with brands that reflect their identity, values, and aspirations.”

GV Ravishankar, Managing Director at Peak XV, highlighted: “The GCC beauty and personal care market is already a $12 billion industry, growing at over 12% annually, with some of the highest per capita spends globally.”

