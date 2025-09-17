Saudi Arabia's Al-Baha Region is rich in hidden mineral wealth with the value of the region’s mineral resources estimated at SAR285.4 billion ($76.09 billion).

The Kingdom is working to explore and utilise its mineral wealth and sees mining to be a key source of income diversification for the national economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources spokesperson Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah stated that Al-Baha Region is rich in various mineral ores and serves as a repository of precious and base metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead, as well as industrial rocks and ornamental stones such as feldspar, marble, and pozzolan, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

He added that the region contains several mineral belts for gold, copper, and zinc, and highlighted the 19 designated mining complexes for building materials in Al-Baha, including quarries serving the region’s development projects.

Speaking on the development of the industrial sector in Al-Baha, Al-Jarrah noted that the region has an established industrial base with 49 factories. The leading industries include building materials (34 factories), food (nine factories), and plastics and rubber (five factories), while the remaining are spread across the chemicals, metals, and other sectors. The total workforce in the region’s industrial sector stands at 2,289 employees.

