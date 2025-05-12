RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior's electronic platform Absher had carried out a total of 40,276,727 electronic transactions during the month of April for beneficiaries through Absher Individuals and Absher Business.



The number of transactions completed through the Absher Individuals reached 37,944,315, including 28,575,264 document reviews through the digital wallet available to citizens, residents, and visitors via the Absher app. Meanwhile, the number of transactions on the Absher Business platform reached 2,332,412.



The number of transactions executed for the services of the General Directorate of Public Security reached 3,370,723, including 3,280,059 transactions at the General Traffic Department; 2,042,818 transactions at the General Directorate of Passports, and 545,699 transactions at the Ministry of Interior's Civil Status Agency.



Through the public services on the Absher Individuals platform, 79,257 reports were issued in the Absher Reports service; 79,140 requests for document delivery by mail, and 1,759 general inquiries about fingerprints were made.



It is worthy to note that the number of unified digital identities issued by the Ministry of Interior through the Absher platform has exceeded 28 million. These identities can easily and reliably benefit from the services of the Ministry of Interior's sectors through its electronic platforms Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government, and access more than 500 government and private entities through the unified national access portal Nafath.

