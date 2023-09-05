Riyadh – Naseej for Technology Company signed a SAR 41.54 million agreement with Technical and Vocational Training Corporation on 29 August 2023.

The deal covers developing electronic training systems and courses as well as providing licenses for 27 months, according to a bourse disclosure.

Naseej for Technology highlighted that the project aims to create a platform for e-learning, content management, and e-portfolios.

The listed company noted that the contract will reflect positively on its income statements during the period between 2023 and 2025.

Last June, Naseej for Technology and the Saudi Ministry of Culture pended a contract at a value of SAR 14 million.

