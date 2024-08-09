Riyadh: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has announced the start of the second phase of the Source Tech initiative, which is part of efforts to boost the Saudi digital economy.



This phase's launch follows the initiative's success in its first stage, which established more than 15 tech centers in six regions across Saudi Arabia.



The initiative aims to maximize cooperation with the private sector to localize application and software development, outsourcing, and communication services within the Kingdom.



The initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop the digital economy, create job opportunities, and enhance technical skills for the youth in various Saudi regions.



In its second phase, the initiative seeks to further expand the number of technology centers, in partnership with the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), further enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global digital hub based on technology and innovation.



Additionally, it aims to strengthen continuous digital transformation efforts and support a wide range of leading technology companies that effectively contribute to achieving strategic goals and supporting digital economic growth.



The ministry invites entrepreneurs and enthusiasts from technology companies to apply for the initiative's second phase by visiting the NTDP website through the following link: (https://ntdp.gov.sa/ar/initiative/mbadrt-source-tech).