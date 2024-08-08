THUWAL — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Professor Sir Edward Byrne AC as its new president, effective September 1, 2024.



Professor Byrne's appointment marks a significant milestone for KAUST as the university continues its transformative journey through the implementation of its Accelerating Impact Strategy. His extensive background in academia and industry uniquely positions him to propel KAUST in supporting the goals of Vision 2030 and solidifying its standing as a leading research technology university.



By translating research advancements into practical innovations, fostering robust collaborations with public and private sectors, and enhancing KAUST's role in economic development, Professor Byrne will guide the institution into a new era of growth and impact.



His previous roles include president and principal of King’s College London and president of Monash University, where he led significant expansions and research initiatives. Professor Byrne brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and academic excellence across various sectors.



Professor Byrne said: “As the university embarks on a new era delivering its Accelerating Impact Strategy, it is an honor to join an academic community at the forefront of translating research into economically productive innovations for the benefit of society across the Kingdom and the world. Drawing on my extensive career leading top-ranked global universities and visionary approaches to scientific discovery, I welcome the opportunity to lead an institution that is paving the way for future progress and is committed to making the discoveries that will power tomorrow.”



Aligned with Vision 2030, KAUST’s focus on research, development, and innovation is central to driving economic diversification and technological advancement in the Kingdom. The university's efforts in these areas support the Kingdom's ambitions.



Professor Byrne succeeds Professor Tony Chan, who significantly enhanced KAUST's alignment with Vision 2030, expanding its global research and academic influence.

