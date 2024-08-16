RIYADH — The Saudi Digital Government Authority announced the results of the Digital Experience Maturity Index for 2024, with achieving a rate of 85.04 percent at an “advanced” level.

The index included the evaluation of 39 digital platforms according to four main perspectives that cover 20 themes.



These perspectives included: measuring beneficiary satisfaction through the participation of more than 175,000 beneficiaries, in addition to evaluating the user experience, and the platforms’ mechanisms for dealing with their beneficiaries’ complaints.



The DGA Governor Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwaian said that the index aims to raise beneficiary satisfaction and enhance their digital experience, to enhance Saudi Arabia’s ranking in international indicators and accelerate the pace of digital transformation processes.



He stressed that the continuous rise in the index results reflects the great efforts made by the government agencies to develop their digital platforms and services.



The detailed results of the index showed that the top 10 platforms were distinguished; as they all obtained the advanced level, and the results were as follows: Tawakkalna with 91.29%, General Authority for Social Insurance recorded 91.18%, ZATCA reached 90.42%, Absher reached 90.39%, Ehsan achieved a percentage of 90.27, Etimad recorded 90.21%, Musaned obtained a percentage of 87.28, Qiwa 87.18%, Spirit of Saudi Arabia reached a percentage of 86.21 and Najiz 86.09%.



It is noteworthy that Digital Government Authority has developed the methodology for the Digital Experience Maturity Index for 2024. It also developed the methodology’s main perspectives, axes and detailed criteria according to which the maturity of digital platforms is evaluated by reviewing and improving those main perspectives and their affiliated axes and their measurement mechanisms, to cover multiple aspects of the digital experience. This is in addition to updating the criteria upon which priority platforms are determined; with the aim of gradually increasing the platforms included in each cycle.

