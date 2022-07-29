Riyadh – The Saudi Arabia-based Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has welcomed Cyprus as the first EU country to join DCO.

Cyprus, represented by the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, became the eleventh member state joining DCO, according to a press release on Thursday.

The Saudi DCO is an entity that focuses on empowering digital prosperity and aims to accelerate the comprehensive growth of digital economy, driving sustainability and empowering nations.

The joining represents a significant expansion of the organisation to empower knowledge exchange around the world while spreading the best practices related to policies and strategies in a way to speed up the development of digital economy, the statement read.

The welcoming ceremony took place earlier this day at the presidential palace in Cyprus and was attended by Cyprus’s Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Kyriacos Kokkinos, and DCO’s Secretary General, Deemah AlYahya, among other officials.

