Riyadh: The Project Management Institute, with the support of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, is scheduled to organize First Global Project Management Forum between June 26 and 27 in Riyadh under the theme "The Future of Project Management: Digitalizing & Adapting to Change Sustainability, Innovation and Inclusion".



The global event will see the participation of senior speakers, project managers, decision makers and top professionals in the project management field from across the region to discuss the future of the sector and its impact on the future of the world.



The forum, through the latest tools of project management, seeks to activate the huge potential of the Saudi society, push forward the prosperous economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and realize the ambitious goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.