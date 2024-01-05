Trescon, a global business events provider, with regional offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, has a clear vision of redefining the role of technology while shaping a future linking both innovation and sustainability, according to Group CEO, Naveen Bharadwaj.

The company hosted a total of 17 future tech events in 2023, which included 15 trailblazing showcases and two government initiatives, Dubai FinTech Summit and Future Sustainability Forum.

It further hosted more than ministers, governors, and deputy ministers from across the globe. This is in addition to bringing together over 28,000 stakeholders representing the vanguard of innovation and change, as well as above 15,000 high-ranking executives along with investors and exhibitors exceeding 2,600 and 500, respectively.

Trescon also gathered more than 200 startups in its events and established partnerships with over 1,000 industry-leading entities, in addition to witnessing the participation of more than 100 countries.

Founder and Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem, said: “Looking back at 2023, it’s not just the numbers that make us proud.”

Saleem added: “It’s the stories of lives transformed, the connections forged, and the positive impact we’ve made together.”

He noted that the achievements made in 2023 fuel the company’s anticipation for what lies ahead, as described “a future ripe with fresh opportunities and pioneering advancements.”

Trescon also launched Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE) as a dynamic platform for business-to-business (B2B) technology to help propel transformative solutions across every industry.

The Chairman added: “In 2024, we’ll continue to shine a light on the brightest minds in tech, but we’ll also ensure that those lights illuminate a path towards a more equitable, sustainable, and innovative future for all.”

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj noted: “2024 heralds a pivotal phase for Trescon, marked by a profound commitment to innovation with a purpose. We're poised to help innovators play a central role towards a digitized future, crafting solutions that not only revolutionize industries but also nurture a planet in need.”

It is worth noting that in 2023, the company’s subsidiary Demandify Media became the leading Account-Based Marketing and Demand Generation partner for fast-growing tech firms, which resulted in serving more than 250 clients.

Demandify Media intends to expand into Europe and North America in 2024, which would highlight the company’s commitment to delivering services on a global scale while reinforcing its position as an essential partner for tech enterprises seeking rapid growth.

In December 2023, Saudi Arabia hosted DATE AI Show which was co-located with DATE FinTech Show for two days.

