Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group, a leading enabler of IoT solutions, yesterday announced joining the IoT World Alliance as their newest member and the sole operator representing the Middle East and North Africa region within the Alliance.

The IoT World Alliance is the world’s largest Mobile Network Operator cooperative. Acting as a global forum of telecommunications providers, it is dedicated to tracking IoT connectivity trends and sharing expertise with partners and customers to help reduce the complexity associated with worldwide deployments of connected devices.

As an Alliance member, Ooredoo is now an integral part of global IoT discussions, sharing valuable insights from its extensive presence in the region and gaining access to a powerful program for exchanging knowledge and experiences. The company’s deep understanding of local regulations, particularly in critical areas of compliance, enhances the Alliance’s knowledge base and strengthens its ability to navigate the complexities of regional markets.

Ooredoo Group will also be able to assist other operators in facilitating seamless connectivity for customers entering the “Ooredoo region”. This strategic advantage positions Ooredoo as a key partner for operators looking to expand their IoT services into new markets.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We firmly believe that strong international cooperation among operators is paramount to driving IoT development worldwide. We are thrilled to join the IoT World Alliance, and we are committed to sharing our extensive know-how gained from successful IoT deployments in our markets. By collaborating with the Alliance, we aim to contribute our expertise in complying with local regulations in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Together, we will simplify the deployment of connected devices in more countries, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of IoT solutions on a global scale.”

Ooredoo’s membership in the Alliance marks a significant milestone in the Group’s commitment to advancing IoT connectivity and collaboration across the globe. Being the sole operator representing the MENA region, Ooredoo will enable the Alliance to expand their coverage to previously untapped regions, unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Mark van den Berg, IoT World Alliance Chairman, said: “We are pleased to welcome Ooredoo as our latest Member of the Alliance, expanding our footprint and knowledge base so businesses can seamlessly deploy connected devices in more countries. Ooredoo will be of great value helping us comply with local regulations in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.”

With Ooredoo’s entry into the IoT World Alliance, the company reaffirms its commitment to upgrading people’s worlds through innovation and customer-centric solutions. By leveraging the collective strength of the Alliance, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies, drive digital transformation, and create a smarter, more connected world for all.

