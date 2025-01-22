Doha, Qatar: Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has signed a multi-year multi-transponder deal with the public broadcaster of Morocco, Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion et de Télévision (SNRT).

The agreement entails Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, satellite transponder for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) as well as video contribution services at the 25.5° East orbital position, facilitated by the Es’hail-1 satellite.

The Es’hailSat satellite footprint strategically encompasses the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, optimising signal coverage and enabling significant viewership potential for public broadcaster throughout this expansive area.

This enhancement underscores Es’hailSat’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of content to satisfy regional demand.

It is important to highlight that the availability of the National Radio and Television Company’s channel package on this satellite significantly enhances signal coverage, allowing for broader access to its programs across the Middle East and North Africa.

This partnership between the two organisations reflects their shared commitment to offering diverse content that caters to regional preferences and demands.

“Es’hailSat is delighted to welcome SNRT Morocco, and bring on board one of the region’s leading public broadcasters to our satellite hotspot.” said Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, President & CEO at Es’hailSat.

“We believe that the diverse range of programming and depth of the channel bouquet offered by us at Es’hailSat aligns perfectly with SNRT’s vision to provide quality Moroccan content catering to audiences across the region.”

The public broadcaster is now part of the Es’hailSat video neighbourhood which further adds to the attractive line up of premium content currently broadcasting via the Es’hail-1 and Es’hail-2 satellites. You can tune in to these TV channels on Es’hail-2.

