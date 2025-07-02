Qatar - Meeza, Qatar’s leading Managed IT services and data centres provider, has signed a strategic long-term agreement valued at more than QR350mn with a global hyper-scaler, marking a major milestone in its growth trajectory and further solidifying Qatar’s position in the global digital economy.



This agreement will see the global technology leader utilise Meeza’s newly announced 4 megawatt (MW) data centre expansion, which is part of the company’s strategic efforts to scale up its digital infrastructure to meet demand.



The total contract value exceeds QR350mn and spans a period of more than 10 years, underscoring the trust placed in Meeza’s world-class capabilities and the long-term vision of both organisations.



"This agreement reflects our firm commitment of enhancing digital capabilities across key sectors such as government sector, financial services, education, healthcare and smart cities," said Mohamed Ali al-Ghaithani, chief executive officer of Meeza.



It also supports a wide range of advanced solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud services and cybersecurity, he said, adding this collaboration stands as future evidence of Meeza’s strategic global position as a trusted partner and digital enabler for the world’s leading technology companies.



The additional 4MW capacity will be integrated into Meeza’s network of data centres, engineered to deliver unmatched reliability, scalability and energy efficiency. This expansion aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the recently launched Digital Agenda 2030, reinforcing Meeza’s commitment to accelerating Qatar’s digital transformation.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

