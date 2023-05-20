Geneva: The State of Qatar has affirmed that it attaches great importance to utilising and investing in the enormous potential offered by information and communication technology (ICT), and considers it an essential element to move forward towards achieving sustainable development.

This came in a statement by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during the celebration of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, which focuses this year on empowering the least developed countries through ICT.

She pointed out that the State of Qatar’s strategy and projects for digital inclusion will contribute, by raising the level of basic digital skills for all, to many of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, stressing the State of Qatar’s keenness to promote the use of technology in the implementation of most of its economic, social, environmental and development programmes, and establishing sustainable societies.

She stressed that Qatar’s support for the development plan for the least developed countries was and will always remain constant, adding that hosting the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) last March constituted another great opportunity to renew global solidarity with the least developed countries.

