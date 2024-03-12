Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group has entered into a partnership with Huawei, for the Group to develop its core networks in a number of major markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Maldives, in preparation to transition to the 5.5G networks era.

Under the partnership, Ooredoo's core networks in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives, will be upgraded.

Ooredoo will cooperate with Huawei to modernize all of its core networks and upgrade them to support the 5GC technology. This development will allow the provision of innovative services and improve communication for customers in the region.

Through its continuous focus on innovation, the Group reaffirms its commitment to provide transformative communication solutions with the aim of developing customer experience and meeting the growing needs of customers in the digital age, said Ooredoo Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo.

Fakhroo said that the transition to the 5.5G generation will be an important step in Ooredoo's journey, adding that the Group's partnership with Huawei is of great importance for it to continue to provide the best services in all its markets.

For his part, President of ICT Sales and Service at Huawei Li Peng said that this partnership is an important step forward on the path of strengthening Huawei's long-term partnership with Ooredoo.

Peng stressed Huawei's commitment to providing pioneering and purposeful technologies to ensure the successful implementation of this project and help Ooredoo achieve positive commercial results.

