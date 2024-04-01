Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar has reached a significant milestone in its quest to provide the next generation of 5G technologies, having successfully tested 10+ Gbps peak speed on a 5.5G high band network.

During the landmark trial, Vodafone Qatar showcased the remarkable speed of 10+Gbps, achieving unprecedented data speeds, as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

Providing network speeds up to ten times faster than 5G and leveraging the power of more spectrum bandwidth could be transformational for consumers, households and industries including immersive virtual reality experiences, holographic video communication, autonomous driving vehicles, smart home, smart cities, smart manufactory, ushering in a future defined by seamless connectivity and unparalleled innovation for different industries.

Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar commented, “As Vodafone Qatar continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation, the journey towards a fully connected world accelerates. Vodafone Qatar's achievement in this trial marks a significant milestone in the evolution of telecommunication. Through pioneering spirit, relentless dedication, and unwavering commitment to innovation, Vodafone Qatar reaffirms its position as a one of the leaders in the telecommunications industry regionally and globally.”

5.5G technology is set to emerge as a game changer for mobile users across the world, featuring a user speed 10 times that of 5G which could reshape the future of the sector, revolutionizing connectivity beyond conventional limits.

