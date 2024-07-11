Fishbones, a leading provider of alternative reservoir stimulation technology, has signed contracts for deliveries of Fishbones stimulation technologies with two major national Middle East operators. Contract values are estimated to exceed a total of $15 million.

The contracts are precedented by a series of successful Fishbones stimulation projects across the Middle East in recent years.

Case studies show immediate effects and lasting benefits of Fishbones deployments, in some cases increasing production manyfold. The agreements were signed during H1/2024.

Deliveries of Fishbones technologies under these contracts have already started, with a number of installations planned for key locations in the region. Both Fishbones Jetting and Fishbones Drilling technology will be utilised in offshore and onshore wells.

Wissam Chehabi, Fishbones’ Managing Director for the Middle East, said: “We are very satisfied with finalising these agreements with major operators in the region, giving us many opportunities to put our groundbreaking technology to use. We look forward to being part of our clients’ field development projects and to improve the productivity and efficiency of their wells.”

Fishbones established a Middle East sales and support office in Abu Dhabi 20 months ago. The company also plans to grow their presence in the region with local manufacturing facilities serving Middle East installations.

“Fishbones has extensive experience in targeting low permeability or naturally fractured reservoirs often found in the Middle East. We are excited to take on new challenges and deliver the pinpointed stimulation that only Fishbones technology can provide,” said Wissam Chehabi.

