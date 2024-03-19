Abu Dhabi – e& and National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) partnered to deploy the subsea latest technology enabling the Gulf Gateway Cable (GGC1) system, according to a press release.

The two entities will join forces to enhance the submarine network in the Middle East and secure an advanced solution of better latency with high reliability connecting Data Centres in Abu Dhabi as well as Doha.

The deployment of GGC1 enlarges the existing network capacity, which will enable Ooredoo and e& to offer customers high-capacity services up to 28 Tbps with optimal cost and power efficiency per bit.

Najib Khan, Group Chief Business Services Officer at Ooredoo, said: "With GGC1, our customers will be able to enjoy enhanced international connectivity and reliability, further cementing our position as a leader in the telecom and infrastructure industry."

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer at e& commented: “The investment brings an upgraded and modernised element to our submarine and terrestrial networks connecting UAE to Qatar, providing us with the capacity we needed while saving space and power.”

“With this future-proof technology, e& and Ooredoo are well-positioned to continue to be major players in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect regions and continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers,” Baccouche added.

Earlier this month, e& unveiled plans to invest $6 billion in technological advancement to boost connectivity in 16 countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

In December 2023, Ooredoo developed the largest tower firm in the MENA region, with a combined estimated current enterprise value (EV) of $2.20 billion.

