Oman - Otaxi, one of Oman Technology Fund's investments, has announced providing its public transport service in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad).

Harith bin Khamis Al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi, said: “The service was launched in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, and the taxi order platform has been installed at Duqm Airport. This will facilitate the service for Duqm visitors who can use this fast delivery service. Else, visitors can also use this reliable service via the Otaxi mobile app with affordable price.”

Harith urged visitors and residents at Duqm to experience the Otaxi service in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and express their opinions and observations on the service, which will be seriously taken into consideration. This serves lifting up and improving the taxi and transport service in the Sultanate of Oman to meet the public’s aspirations.

The company's channels on social media platforms, mobile applications or through the 24-hour call centre mark the focal point for receiving feedback and comments.

Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, Acting CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, commended the Otaxi’s cooperation to provide its services in the Zone, which in turn will provide an additional advantage for arrivals, visitors and tourists to the Zone through Duqm Airport, which is witnessing a growing and rapid economic movement where there is a need to move in easily and flexibility. Moreover, the service will also contribute to creating job opportunities for taxi owners in Duqm.

Otaxi started providing its services in 2018 to include many governorates and wilayats. It stands as the first taxi service available through an electronic application in Oman. The Otaxi mobile app details of prices and special promotions offered to users and beneficiaries. – TradeArabia News Service

