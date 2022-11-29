Omnix, an end-to-end digital solutions pioneer, has signed a deal with viAct, a leading ESG-focused AI firm, to foster digitalisation and boost safety in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) and Oil and Gas Industry.

According to the agreement, Omnix will become the master distributor of viAct’s products and services across the UAE, Saud Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Omnix International has a long-standing legacy of over 35 years as an industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation in the AEC industry, computer-aided engineering, and cybersecurity, cloud computing, Autodesk trainings and BIM consultancy services in the GCC region and across the world.

Advanced technologies

Omnix has been working with the AEC and Oil & Gas industry in digital transformation, training and implementation of advanced technologies by providing best-in-class digital solutions for the public and private sector across the GCC region. It has also been the value-added distributor of Autodesk and Faro solutions for the region.

“Our strategic partnership with viAct will provide an ingenious dimension for accelerating the digital transformation journey across the fast-growing Middle East region. With our team’s diverse experience and knowledge of products, solutions, and services in the region coupled with viAct’s expertise in automated monitoring powered by video analytics, the ability to digitally derive data-driven decisions in the entire workflow will be a key driver and business enabler to transform the industrial landscape, especially the AEC and Oil & Gas industry,” said Simran Bagga, Vice President, Omnix Engineering & Foundation Technologies.

Partnership with a cause

The AEC and Oil & Gas industries are two of the most prominent, lucrative and at the same time critical industries. Safety concerns lurk through all the stages of the supply chain of both the industries. The very nature of these industries makes them vulnerable to workplace fatalities. In fact, the construction industry is regarded as one of “the most dangerous industries” for experiencing the highest number of workplace deaths. The Oil & Gas industry is no far behind.

According the safety report released by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP), there has been a 10% hike in the overall total recordable injury rate in the industry in 2021 than in 2020. Further, reports claim that as many as 10,000 migrant workers from South and South-east Asia die every year in Gulf countries. The high number of workplace fatalities not just raise questions on safety in jobsites but also hampers the productivity in the industries due to the loss of human resource.

Making jobsites safer

viAct, since its very inception, has been striving to make jobsites safer, efficient and sustainable. It has engaged itself in constant and rigours R&D to develop and improve its proprietary scenario-based AI to offer smart and innovative AI solutions that leverage the power of industrial grade video analytics to cater to various safety needs of different industries like Construction and Oil & Gas. Its various solutions that leverage the power of AI video analytics for the Oil & Gas industry and AEC industry for locking safety and productivity in these sectors, includes:

•Work at Height Safety Monitoring: With AI video analytics fall from height (FFHs); slips, trips & falls (STFs); workers not wearing (proper) PPE like hard hats, safety jackets, safety ropes, etc.; workers’ improper means of climbing, and such others can be detected to ensure work at height safety.

•Danger Zone Intrusion Detection: Through video analytics intrusion detection any instance of workers entering any danger area can be instantly detected and alerted to prevent fatalities.

•Confined Space Work Safety Monitoring: With AI monitoring for confined space work, the AEC and Oil & Gas industry can monitor the confined space works in real-time and keep an eye on all aspects of safety in confined spaces.

•Fleet Management: The AI monitoring system can facilitate fleet management by offering complete visibility of fleets like their location, working/operation hours, safety compliances by operators and the like.

Instant alerts

Apart from these, the system of instant alerts can help stakeholders in risk anticipation and management and the intuitive dashboard enables digitisation of workflow. Thus, through AI monitoring of different workplace scenarios along with the system of instant alerts and integrated dashboard, viAct can foster the safety and productivity in the AEC and Oil & Gas industry that too in a simple plug & play manner.

“This partnership with Omnix aligns with our safety and sustainability aspirations and will take us a step closer to make our vision a reality. Together with Omnix, we aim at setting our foot into the Middle East market to create safer, efficient and sustainable workplaces through digitisation and AI technology,” said Gary Ng, Founder and CEO of viAct.

viAct and Omnix will be showcasing ‘AI Video Analytics for Workplace Safety’ solutions at The Big 5 exhibition to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from December 5 to 8, 2022. Senior executives and technology experts from the companies will be onsite at stand SS1 SC49, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at Start-up City to meet with customers, consultants and partners, and share their global success stories with them.

