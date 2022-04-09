Egypt has awarded Mobi Tower a licence to build and operate 292 joint cell towers in 17 governorates, as part of the Decent Life initiative, under the supervision of the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA).

Ahmed Abdullah, Chairperson of Mobi Tower, said: “We are pleased that our company has obtained the largest share of the project, which is being implemented by the NTRA to raise the efficiency of communication services provided in the neediest villages.”

The project will be divided into six groups. The first group: 49 joint cell towers (8 in Gharbia, 7 in Sharqeya, 5 in Damietta, 2 in Daqahleya, 6 in Kafr El-Sheikh, 1 in Aswan, and 20 in Beheira). The second group: 53 joint cell towers (16 in Menoufia, 9 in Qalyubia, 1 in Sohag, 9 in Beni Suef, 1 in Fayoum, and 7 in Giza). The third group: 57 towers (38 in Minya and 19 in Assiut). The fourth group: 41 towers (26 in Sohag, 1 in Aswan, 12 in Qena, 2 in Luxor). The fifth group: 42 towers in Behira. The sixth group: 50 towers (13 in Menoufia, 14 in Gharbeya, 8 in Sharqeya, 5 in Qalyubeya, 6 in Damietta, and 4 in Daqahleya).

