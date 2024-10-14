MDS System Integration (SI) Group continues to cement its leadership in the GCC’s IT services industry, with the latest IDC Semiannual Services Tracker 2023H2 ranking the company #1 in the UAE and among the Top 5 in Saudi Arabia for 2023 market share.

A major player in the regional IT sector, MDS SI Group holds a commanding 15% share of the IT services market in the UAE, excelling in project-oriented, managed, and support services.

The UAE market continues to witness rapid growth, particularly in managed services driven by heightened demand for cloud adoption, GenAI, and data management solutions. MDS SI’s leading position reflects its focus on latest technology trends that address the evolving needs of businesses across industries.

On its remarkable achievement, Wilson Xavier, IDC, Senior Director Research – ICT Services, META Region, said: "We believe this recognition highlights MDS SI Group’s continued success and long-term commitment in the regional IT and Services market, where it has built significant capabilities across multiple segments, including Data Center & Cloud Infrastructure services, System Integration and Managed services."

"We also believe the ranking underscores MDS SI Group's ability to deliver a comprehensive range of IT services as a regional Digital System Integrator. These capabilities have played a key role in addressing the needs of businesses in the region as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives," he added.

On its Saudi market, MDS SI Group said it ranks among the Top 5 IT service providers, demonstrating strong year-on-year growth of 18% in managed services, particularly in data center infrastructure, managed services, and IT outsourcing, which is being propelled by the government’s Vision 2030 initiatives, which prioritize cloud technologies, AI, and digital transformation.

MDS SI Group continues to lead the GCC’s project-oriented services market, with systems integration as a key driver of growth, noted Xavier.

By expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, MDS SI Group is poised to maintain its competitive edge and continue delivering innovative solutions that help clients thrive in an increasingly digital and data-driven business landscape, he stated.

To further solidify its market leadership, MDS SI Group has adopted the strategy of acquiring companies in the past few years that offer AI infrastructure solutions, Data & AI practices, advanced analytics and business intelligence (BI) solutions, and managed services, explained Xavier.

"These acquisitions enhance the group’s capabilities, allowing MDS SI to offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the evolving demands of its clients," he added.

Sami Abi Esber, the President of MDS SI Group, said: "We are proud to be ranked as the #1 IT services provider in the UAE and among the Top 5 in Saudi Arabia."

"This acknowledgment, coupled with our 20 consecutive years of leadership across the GCC, including Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq, demonstrates our commitment to excellence. By continuing to invest in latest technologies solutions, and managed services we help our clients succeed in an increasingly digital world," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

