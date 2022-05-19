Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT) and US’ Omnicom Group, a global leader in marketing communications, have discussed areas of potential partnership.

They explored opportunities to accelerate the growth of the digital content market in Saudi Arabia and build a digital advertising talent pipeline, when Saudi Arabia’s Minister of MCIT, Eng Abdullah Alswaha, met John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group, as part of an official visit to the US.

During the meeting, Omnicom Group offered its participation in the Ignite development programme, advising on several of its initiatives, particularly in building a pipeline of digital talent.

Ignite programme

The $1.1bn Ignite programme, comprising 36 initiatives to boost the digital content market, provide quality jobs and create a comprehensive digital content ecosystem, was announced in the kingdom last February. The ambition is to transform Saudi Arabia into a leader in the digital content sector by 2030.

“The Digital Content Council has a clear vision for this sector, and the scale and scope of the Ignite programme is commendable. It will play a key role in the digital transformation of the economy,” commented Wren.

“We are pleased to assist in building the infrastructure needed to lead in this space. The expertise within Omnicom will help accelerate economic growth through exciting digital content opportunities.”

Talent pool

“More than a source of entertainment, digital content is a major element of the transformation economy. Not only is our youth hungry for it, but we also have an enormous talent pool of innovators, creators, programmers and entrepreneurs,” explained Mohammed Alrobayan, the Secretary General of Digital Content Council.

“The economic opportunity is real and with Omnicom’s impressive breadth and depth of expertise in content and data, we know Saudi Arabia will be the disruptor, rather than the disrupted, in the digital economy.”

