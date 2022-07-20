Last Floor Productions has inked a multi-project deal with Eagle films to create original work with a unique edge for the region.

The partnership is a major step forward for fresh, genre-driven concepts in the Arab world and beyond.

The pairing will present the best of what each company has to offer, with Last Floor Productions’ expertise in writing engaging and contemporary scripts and the world class production level of Eagle films.

Eagle films is renowned for producing films of the highest calibre that has broken box-office records in the region. Eagle Films has also produced premium original series that have been critically and commercially acclaimed, broadcasting on the top platforms around the world.

