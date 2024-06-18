ASTANA - Kazakhtelecom will sell MT-S, one of its two mobile communications subsidiaries, to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1.1 billion, the Kazakh government said on Tuesday.

Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan's digital development minister, said the new investor would also commit to expanding the MT-S network.

Shareholders in state-controlled Kazakhtelecom approved the sale this month, but the firm had not disclosed the sale price.

Kazakhtelecom controls more than 60% of Kazakhstan's mobile communications market through subsidiaries MT-S and KCell.

