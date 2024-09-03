The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), India’s leading STEM education and research institution, has opened its first international campus in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi) on Monday.

Sheikh Khaled also witnessed the launch of strategic partnerships between IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi, its home campus IIT-Delhi, and prestigious higher education institutions based in the emirate, including Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Zayed University, said a Wam news agency report.

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will collaborate with Khalifa University on research and academic programmes, sharing of research facilities and lab spaces, and mobility of student and faculty exchanges.

The institution’s partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will facilitate participation in joint research projects, student exchange at the postgraduate level, and organisation of seminars and scientific meetings.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will participate in joint research via the allocation of seed project grants by both institutions, collaborate in joint teaching and short training programmes, and host internship programmes.

The partnership with Zayed University will host exchange programmes for faculty and students, collaboration on education and research, co-supervise graduation research, and hosting of academic events, including joint conferences, research seminars, student, competitions and workshops.

During the visit, Shiekh Khaled toured the campus and reviewed the diverse academic programmes and facilities offered by the institute, including the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in Energy Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering, designed to provide undergraduates with the knowledge to address energy challenges and shape the digital future.

He was also briefed on the master’s programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS), which aims to nurture a new generation of young leaders who will steer global communities towards equitable energy transition solutions.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted the pivotal role of the institution in realising the leadership’s vision of fostering a diverse and inclusive global hub for education and knowledge development, supporting Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to tackle climate change and produce future sustainability leaders.

He added that the opening of the institute reflects the competitiveness of the UAE’s advanced education ecosystem, advancing the emirate’s position as a global hub in R&D, and facilitating the continuous upskilling of national talent in key sectors.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Sara Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority in Abu Dhabi and Member of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi; and Professor Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi.

The agreement between Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Ministry of Education of India to establish the institute’s Abu Dhabi campus was witnessed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, in July 2023.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).