ABU DHABI - Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, this year’s Global Media Congress (GMC) will host an innovative and exciting Co-Production Majlis. The new feature will enhance role of GMC as a media collaboration and innovation incubator

This highly anticipated feature of the region’s most prominent international media event aims to create a fertile environment for collaboration on creative content throughout the media production ecosystem.

With the theme ‘Shaping the future of the media industry’, the conference and exhibition will be held from 14th to 16th November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Organised by Capital Events, a part of ADNEC Group, in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), GMC is expected to draw media professionals from around the world to learn about the industry’s latest trends and challenges and contribute to vital knowledge sharing. It will bring together industry leaders to shape the future evolution of the media sector.

An invitation-only space for industry leaders and innovators, the Co-Production Majlis will enable participants to network, exchange ideas and insights, discuss case studies, and explore new co-production and partnership opportunities across the media landscape. Designed to complement six well-established feature areas – Workshops, Innovate Stage and NexTech, Create Stage, Educate Stage, Media Roundtables, and Media Future Labs – the new Majlis will feature the active participation of prominent MENA production houses, streaming platforms, and leading broadcasters such as Starzplay, Dubai Media Inc, and ADTV along with many others.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the GMC Higher Organising Committee, said, “The inclusion of the Co-Production Majlis in the Global Media Congress this year is aimed at bringing to the forefront the importance of quality media content and their effective dissemination in a commercially viable fashion. One of the key concerns of content creators across the globe is the best ways to market their work and find suitable consumers. The Majlis will serve as a dynamic platform for content creators and content buyers to interact in a symbiotic manner. This is very much a part of our commitment to helping shape the future of the media industry.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Given the rapid changes in the media industry, ADNEC Group is delighted to host the Global Media Congress as an ideal platform for businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with global thought leaders, learn about the latest trends, and collaborate on new ideas.

By providing an exclusive new platform for invited attendees, the Co-Production Majlis will facilitate productive connections between potential investors and like-minded professionals. This exciting new feature area shows our commitment to growing the Congress as a leading international media gathering.”

With a specific focus on closing investment deals in Arabic entertainment, the Co-Production Majlis will provide both a knowledge-sharing hub and a source of inspiration for dynamic new projects designed to shape the future of the industry. Serving as an exclusive networking platform for interaction between media professionals, investors and collaborators, the Majlis will be led by Heba Korayem of HConsult, a UAE-based enterprise that offers specialised services in content marketing and distribution consulting in the MENA region and beyond.